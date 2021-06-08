Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 383 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 141,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $395.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

