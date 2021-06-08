Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) vs. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Critical Survey

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.2% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 26.07% 65.20% 23.25% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lam Research and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 4 18 0 2.82 Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lam Research currently has a consensus price target of $670.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.32%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Lam Research.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $10.04 billion 9.22 $2.25 billion $15.95 40.73 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 224.12 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -26.49

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lam Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lam Research beats Desktop Metal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

