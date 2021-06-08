Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

