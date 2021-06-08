Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000.

Shares of DSACU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

