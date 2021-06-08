Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $177,000 in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

SLCRU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

