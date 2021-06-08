Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $213,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

