Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $94.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.64 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $397.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,921 shares of company stock valued at $670,213. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.18. 660,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

