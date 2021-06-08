Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,070,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 172,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,462. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

