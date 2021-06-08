Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $41.95 on Monday. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.