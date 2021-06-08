Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.70.

Shares of LB opened at C$44.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

