Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

