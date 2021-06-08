Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 24,447 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,172,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

