Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,169,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Douglas M. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00.

LEGH opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

