Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.67.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $9,558,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

