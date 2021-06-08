Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the quarter. Lifetime Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Lifetime Brands worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $378.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.