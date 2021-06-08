Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce sales of $146.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.70 million and the lowest is $145.40 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $535.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.