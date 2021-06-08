Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $11.70 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $3,431.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00944497 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.49 or 0.99558372 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 726,735,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

