loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo Sells 11,867 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 461,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,312. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

