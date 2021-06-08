Longitude Cayman Ltd. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.2% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,718,297. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

