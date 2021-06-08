Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 185 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP stock opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

