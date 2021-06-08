Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 243,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 110,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 442,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.