Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $85,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

