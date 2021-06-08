Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.