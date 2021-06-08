Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

