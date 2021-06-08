Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,370,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

