Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

