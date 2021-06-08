Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Glacier Bancorp worth $39,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

