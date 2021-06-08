Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,404 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $43,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSEARCA DSTL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,443. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03.

