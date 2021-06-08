Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $64,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.14. 15,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,646. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

