Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $333.16. 395,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $337.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41. The stock has a market cap of $944.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.