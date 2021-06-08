Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,907 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $99,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.67. 43,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

