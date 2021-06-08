Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.