Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $220.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

