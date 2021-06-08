Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 8,197 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

