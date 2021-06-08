Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 331.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

CCI opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $198.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.