Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,612. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 135.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.