Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

