Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 491.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. 24,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,011. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

