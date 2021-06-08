Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.35. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

