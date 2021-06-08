Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

