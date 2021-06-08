Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
