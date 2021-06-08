Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 451.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

