Maryland Capital Management Has $523,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.45. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

