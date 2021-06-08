Maryland Capital Management Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.