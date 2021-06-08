Maryland Capital Management Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

