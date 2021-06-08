Maryland Capital Management Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

