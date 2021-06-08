Maryland Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,772,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $310.16 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

