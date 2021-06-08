Maryland Capital Management Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

