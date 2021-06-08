Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 3,285 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 320.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

