Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $318,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.6% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

