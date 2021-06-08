Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 672,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $15,283,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.